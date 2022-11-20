6,675 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

CAH stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

