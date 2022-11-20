7,612 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 473,980 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 227,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.72. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRSP shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

