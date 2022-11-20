7,711 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 38.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 78,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $186,772.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,797,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,452,512.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,056,800 shares of company stock worth $7,509,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

