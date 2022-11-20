80,645 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $3.03 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $737.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

