906 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

