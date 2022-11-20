961 Shares in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMDV opened at $64.17 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42.

