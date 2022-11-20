Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,721 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 606,843 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 123,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,789,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,452,000 after acquiring an additional 318,158 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AKR opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

AKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

