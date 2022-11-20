ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ACM Research by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in ACM Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 34,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ACM Research by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $9.11 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $495.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

