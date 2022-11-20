Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 82,228 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,299,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

