Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,053,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,132,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 119,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.