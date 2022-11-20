Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,425,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RH by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,975,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,187 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.13.

NYSE RH opened at $274.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.19. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.10.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.