AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,148 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth $4,525,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth $487,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,523,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 247,114 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AerCap by 72.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER opened at $59.34 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.