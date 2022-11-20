Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,357 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegion by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegion Stock Performance

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.66.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

