Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,882.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $960.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

