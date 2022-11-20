AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Purchases $231,653.00 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.82 per share, for a total transaction of $231,653.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,667,833. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMERCO Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

