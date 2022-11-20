APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,703 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in APA were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APA. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.