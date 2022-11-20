Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CFO Purchases $258,875.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Avantor stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.37.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in Avantor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Avantor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
