Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CFO Purchases $258,875.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTR. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Avantor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in Avantor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Avantor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.