Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,120 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,192,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,632,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $230,192,925.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 528,436 shares of company stock valued at $71,229,712. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

