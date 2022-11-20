Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

