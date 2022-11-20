Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 3,654.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in YETI by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

