Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $225.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.85.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

