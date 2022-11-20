Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 28.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,164 shares of company stock worth $3,332,885 over the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

