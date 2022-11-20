Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $670,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of GTLS opened at $126.32 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chart Industries Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.