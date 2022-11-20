Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $657,000 Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 29.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

