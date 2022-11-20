Barclays Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $11.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,520 shares of company stock worth $735,718. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 373,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 172.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 411.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 145,916 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

