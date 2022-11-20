Bart Volkmer Sells 10,534 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $221,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $253,330.00.

DBX stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $4,351,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

