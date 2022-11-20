Bart Volkmer Sells 10,534 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,534 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $236,804.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,763.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $221,320.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $253,330.00.
Dropbox Price Performance
DBX stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
