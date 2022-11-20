Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Stake Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 274,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 193,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 118,058 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.