Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

