Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.
YETI opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.46.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
