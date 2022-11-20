Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,636,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 445,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 75,702 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.4 %

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.