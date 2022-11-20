Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Position Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1,374.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Cavco Industries Profile

CVCO opened at $205.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.70. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

