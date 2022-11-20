Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,617 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of CDAY opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $117.16.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

