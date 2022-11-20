Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 142,426 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 428.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,674 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 142,426 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 281,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,863 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 201.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.