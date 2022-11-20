Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 605 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GWX opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

