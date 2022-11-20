Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NetEase by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetEase by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 512,387 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 8,032.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 442,936 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,425,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

