Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 70,176 LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 18.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 30.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 19.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LG Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

