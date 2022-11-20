Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 992 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $367.89 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.37.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.38.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

