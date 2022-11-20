Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

