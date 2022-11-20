Cerity Partners LLC Has $383,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,203 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after buying an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAN stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.12) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.20) to €3.00 ($3.09) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €3.20 ($3.30) to €3.50 ($3.61) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

