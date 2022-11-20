Cerity Partners LLC Has $385,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $135.48 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $413,220.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,561 shares of company stock worth $8,904,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.