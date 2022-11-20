Cerity Partners LLC Has $453,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP Increases Dividend

NYSE:IDA opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.