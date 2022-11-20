Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 247,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 225,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 92.4% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.90 ($7.11) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.39) to €6.50 ($6.70) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.36) to €5.50 ($5.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

