Cerity Partners LLC Invests $374,000 in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TS. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Shares of TS stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Tenaris

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Further Reading

