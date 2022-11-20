Cerity Partners LLC Invests $389,000 in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 170.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 388.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

