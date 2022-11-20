Cerity Partners LLC Invests $394,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

