Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $384,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Roku Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.91. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $266.05.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,595 shares of company stock valued at $486,978. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.