Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 45.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $789.14 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $829.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

