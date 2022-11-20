Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 63.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

FLO stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.