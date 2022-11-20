Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 101,401 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 551.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,401 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Nomura

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

