Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Trading Up 0.1 %

ABMD opened at $377.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $381.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

